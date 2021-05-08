Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Price Target to $56.00

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AXS. Bank of America cut AXIS Capital from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised AXIS Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.00.

AXIS Capital stock opened at $57.93 on Wednesday. AXIS Capital has a twelve month low of $32.82 and a twelve month high of $58.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.14, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.32. AXIS Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AXIS Capital will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,349,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,250,000 after purchasing an additional 760,602 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,300,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,419,000 after purchasing an additional 476,688 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,010,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,503,000 after purchasing an additional 413,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,980,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,194,000 after purchasing an additional 400,370 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

