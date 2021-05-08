Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $65.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the cable giant’s stock.
CMCSA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an underweight rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.75.
Shares of Comcast stock opened at $58.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.59. The stock has a market cap of $266.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.
In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bainco International Investors grew its position in Comcast by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,382,000 after buying an additional 9,425 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 850,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,578,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 720,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,761,000 after acquiring an additional 22,776 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,750,000 after acquiring an additional 259,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Comcast by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $114,398,000 after acquiring an additional 465,306 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.
Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.