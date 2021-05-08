Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $28.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UAA. Cowen raised Under Armour from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Under Armour from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Under Armour from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Under Armour from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Under Armour from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.83.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $24.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of -14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $26.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. Under Armour’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Under Armour will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Under Armour by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 18,038 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Under Armour by 634.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Under Armour by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 430,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Under Armour by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

