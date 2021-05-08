Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) to report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Design Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.05). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Design Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.51). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Design Therapeutics.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on DSGN. Piper Sandler started coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.
About Design Therapeutics
Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.
