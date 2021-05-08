Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) to report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Design Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.05). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Design Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.51). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Design Therapeutics.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DSGN. Piper Sandler started coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Design Therapeutics stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.05. The company had a trading volume of 40,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,397. Design Therapeutics has a one year low of $18.81 and a one year high of $50.50.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

