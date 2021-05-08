Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) – KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Denny’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

DENN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens raised Denny’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist cut shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denny’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN opened at $17.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.24. Denny’s has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $20.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

In other news, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 6,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $128,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,754.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John William Dillon sold 20,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $372,687.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,786.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,774 shares of company stock valued at $566,964. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Denny’s by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Denny’s by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 1,715.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 13,139 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

