Demant A/S’s (WILYY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WILYY. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Demant A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Wednesday.

WILYY opened at $27.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.24 and a beta of 0.23. Demant A/S has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $27.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average of $19.74.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

