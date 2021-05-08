Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.580-0.600 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $108 million-$108 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.10 million.

Shares of DLA traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.42. The company had a trading volume of 32,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,289. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.05. The stock has a market cap of $226.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 1.72. Delta Apparel has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $34.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Delta Apparel had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Delta Apparel will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLA. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Apparel from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Apparel from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

