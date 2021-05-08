DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 4,132 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 171,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,132 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $6,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,657,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,530,000 after acquiring an additional 325,960 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,684,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,972,000 after acquiring an additional 36,970 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,484,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,483,000 after acquiring an additional 240,823 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,083,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,567 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,028,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $1,502,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $71,514.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,233.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,012 shares of company stock worth $9,487,824 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FITB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $42.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $42.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

