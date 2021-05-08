DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 85,843 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 59.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,843 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $7,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GFL. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in GFL Environmental by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 147,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 9,519 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth about $434,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth about $517,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at about $572,000. Institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GFL opened at $32.69 on Friday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.85 and its 200-day moving average is $29.31.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. Analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised GFL Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.70.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

