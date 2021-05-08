DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,081 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $6,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.13.

In other PPG Industries news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $179.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.24. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $180.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

