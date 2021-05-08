DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $5.83 Million Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $5,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 8,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 114.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.70.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $63.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.48. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.97 and a 52 week high of $63.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.55%.

In other news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,334,075.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,348.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

