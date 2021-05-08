DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $5.64 Million Stock Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.07% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $5,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $398,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $417,986.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,695.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 416,595 shares of company stock valued at $75,643,697. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $144.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.13. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.90 and a 1-year high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.46.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

