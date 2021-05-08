DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 15.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,986 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Fortinet by 23.5% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 2.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Pritchard Capital dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.67.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $487,938.18. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,891.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $928,348.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,075,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,046,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,525 shares of company stock worth $11,429,483. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTNT stock opened at $211.77 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.75 and a 52 week high of $212.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.61 and its 200 day moving average is $156.35. The firm has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

