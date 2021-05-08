DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 5,966 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,966 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $7,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 32.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

CHD opened at $87.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.78 and its 200-day moving average is $85.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.07 and a 1-year high of $98.96. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.89%.

In other news, Director James Craigie purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $789,116.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.27.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.