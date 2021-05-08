DeHive Market Cap Tops $1.58 Million (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded 36.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One DeHive coin can currently be purchased for about $5.15 or 0.00008862 BTC on exchanges. DeHive has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeHive has traded up 25.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00068989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.03 or 0.00261626 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003849 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $648.71 or 0.01116375 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00031422 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $444.06 or 0.00764189 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,989.38 or 0.99794409 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DeHive Coin Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 1,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,211 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

