Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Piper Sandler

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.51) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.82) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

DCPH has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. SVB Leerink upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.89.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of DCPH opened at $34.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.49. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. The company’s revenue was up 40474.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total transaction of $644,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,186. 7.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.