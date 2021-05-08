DECENT (DCT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.51 Million

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One DECENT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0294 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DECENT has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and $186.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DECENT has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00065837 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.11 or 0.00317483 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000698 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008922 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00029407 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00010732 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000143 BTC.

DECENT Profile

DECENT (CRYPTO:DCT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2017. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DECENT is decent.ch

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent is a decentralized open source content distribution platform that allows anyone to buy, sell, or share content without unnecessary middleman fees or manipulation. Using Decent, authors can share their content directly with consumers using blockchain technology and a modified version of the Bittorrent protocol, without any cultural, geographical or political limitations. Decent holds multiple advantages over traditional platforms, such censorship resistance, which is ensured by Decent's decentralized nature where no single server can be targetted or shut down (It is also impossible to target specific nodes with one piece of content in mind). It allows consumers to acquire content for a cheaper price, while the content creators can keep 100% of the profits. Furthermore, there is no central authority that dictates what content is worth downloading, meaning that content creators are free to express themselves completely and to succeed (or fail) in their craft, regardless of what corporations or governments see fit. The reputation, recommendation, and feedback systems will give every user an equal opportunity. Decent will host an ICO starting on the 10th of September in which 70% of the DCT tokens' total supply will be sold for ETH and BTC. The remaining 30% will be used for mining rewards. DCT tokens are used to fuel the Decent Platform and is required to publish and buy content. Users can choose to set the price for their published content. “

