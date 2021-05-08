Dearborn Partners LLC Invests $207,000 in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,460 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth $141,913,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,923,000. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter valued at about $61,590,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Masco by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,525,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,608,000 after purchasing an additional 969,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Masco by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,576,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,610,000 after purchasing an additional 756,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

MAS opened at $66.86 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $38.98 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.81.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist raised their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.91.

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,986,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 1,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $88,099.20. Insiders have sold a total of 80,855 shares of company stock worth $5,140,557 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

