Dean Foods (OTCMKTS:DFODQ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.05

Dean Foods (OTCMKTS:DFODQ)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.05. Dean Foods shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 49,603 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dean Foods stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Dean Foods (OTCMKTS:DFODQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Dean Foods Company, a food and beverage company, processes and distributes milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes various branded and private label dairy and dairy case products, such as fluid milk, ice creams, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mixes, and other dairy products; and juices, teas, and bottled water.

