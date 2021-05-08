DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Bought by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments raised its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,199 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in DaVita were worth $33,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVA. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in DaVita by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in DaVita by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $126.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.44. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.30 and a 12-month high of $126.83.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

In other DaVita news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 5,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total value of $626,124.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,563,061.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $47,746.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,862.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,651 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,646 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

