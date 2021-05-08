Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

DVDCF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

Shares of DVDCF stock opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.35. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $12.81.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.