David Ross Smith Sells 3,305 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Stock

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) CFO David Ross Smith sold 3,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.01, for a total value of $1,123,733.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,961.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Thursday, April 22nd, David Ross Smith sold 3,845 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,268,850.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, David Ross Smith sold 2,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $640,000.00.

On Friday, February 19th, David Ross Smith sold 8,656 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.63, for a total transaction of $2,515,693.28.

CRL opened at $342.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 57.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.10 and a twelve month high of $349.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $310.07 and a 200-day moving average of $270.91.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.13.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

