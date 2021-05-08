David E. Oreilly Sells 5,000 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.35, for a total transaction of $2,801,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 102,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,370,874.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $562.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $520.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $471.08. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $377.27 and a 12 month high of $564.00. The company has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $529.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 525.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,747,000 after purchasing an additional 59,214 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 46,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 26.4% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

