David A. Beitel Sells 5,000 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CTO David A. Beitel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.38, for a total transaction of $631,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $118.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of -60.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.29 and its 200 day moving average is $133.12. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.04 and a 52 week high of $208.11. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.

Z has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 18,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,803,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 574,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,429,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

