DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 64 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,791 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its holdings in Cigna by 16.0% in the first quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 395,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,727,000 after acquiring an additional 54,580 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $33,069,909.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,726,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $1,054,417.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,701,401. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,144 shares of company stock valued at $58,148,450. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.27.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $261.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $263.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $247.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.39. The stock has a market cap of $90.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.34. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

