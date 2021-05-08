DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 349 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fiserv by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FISV opened at $117.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.10. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $78.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock worth $2,713,368,900 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist upped their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

