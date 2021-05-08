DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 734 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of J. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on J. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.85.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,194.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $139.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.35. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.17 and a fifty-two week high of $141.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.