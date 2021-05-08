DAVENPORT & Co LLC Invests $568,000 in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CONX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,087,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CONX in the 4th quarter worth about $679,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in CONX during the 4th quarter valued at about $741,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in CONX in the 4th quarter worth about $6,138,000. Finally, HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CONX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $509,000.

CONX opened at $9.96 on Friday. CONX Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $11.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99.

CONX Corp. is a blank check company. CONX Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

