DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 6,540.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson purchased 1,324 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.30 per share, for a total transaction of $59,977.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,977.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 37,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,542,066.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,304.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,521,807 shares of company stock valued at $3,066,001,063 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GLW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

NYSE GLW opened at $46.00 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $18.82 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.64.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

