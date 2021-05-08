DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $500,000 Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,118 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in The Kroger by 24.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 837,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,381,000 after purchasing an additional 166,685 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in The Kroger by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Kroger by 8,978.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 9,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 9,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in The Kroger by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Kroger stock opened at $37.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 32.73%.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $222,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,739.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $453,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,267.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,730 shares of company stock worth $3,089,241 in the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KR. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.11.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

