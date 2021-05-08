Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Lowered to $124.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $140.00 to $124.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Datadog from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.95.

Shares of DDOG traded up $5.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.29. 6,992,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,597,777. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog has a twelve month low of $49.58 and a twelve month high of $119.43. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of -2,575.47 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.51.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 352,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total value of $29,297,601.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,758,543.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $581,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,657 shares in the company, valued at $14,321,996.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,432,565 shares of company stock valued at $125,328,415. Insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Datadog by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

