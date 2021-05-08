Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Sells $581,700.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $581,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,321,996.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amit Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $634,575.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $648,900.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total value of $617,025.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total value of $866,475.00.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $77.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.51. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of -2,575.47 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.58 and a 12 month high of $119.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 45.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on DDOG. Truist assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.95.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

