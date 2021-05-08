Databroker 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,491.00 (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Databroker coin can now be purchased for about $0.0619 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges. Databroker has a market cap of $4.78 million and $1,491.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Databroker has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.36 or 0.00082378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00021116 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00062819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $465.42 or 0.00792827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.01 or 0.00103936 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,578.16 or 0.09502243 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00044209 BTC.

Databroker (DTX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,215,213 coins. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

