Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.83

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.83 and traded as high as $5.44. Data I/O shares last traded at $5.42, with a volume of 27,204 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $45.62 million, a PE ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average of $4.83.

Get Data I/O alerts:

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Data I/O had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 13.24%.

In other Data I/O news, President Anthony Ambrose sold 26,911 shares of Data I/O stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $149,625.16. 15.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 27,372 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 301,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 66,800 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 196,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Data I/O in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO)

Data I/O Corp. engages in the provision of manual and automated security provisioning and device programming. The firm offers automated programming systems, manual programmers, and software solutions. It serves the automotive electronics, industrial controls, wireless devices, programming centers, and medical devices industries.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Data I/O Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data I/O and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.