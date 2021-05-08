DATA (DTA) Market Cap Reaches $22.87 Million

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Over the last week, DATA has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. One DATA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. DATA has a total market cap of $22.87 million and approximately $7.05 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.55 or 0.00080470 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00021053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00063576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $471.19 or 0.00797357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.56 or 0.00104171 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,658.41 or 0.09575245 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00044457 BTC.

About DATA

DATA is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 coins. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . The official website for DATA is data.eco . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

DATA Coin Trading

