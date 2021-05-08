Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.
DANOY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. AlphaValue lowered shares of Danone to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Danone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.
Shares of DANOY opened at $14.01 on Friday. Danone has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $14.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average is $13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
About Danone
Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.
