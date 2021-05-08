Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

DANOY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. AlphaValue lowered shares of Danone to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Danone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of DANOY opened at $14.01 on Friday. Danone has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $14.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average is $13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.946 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Danone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.19%.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

