Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Hits New 1-Year High at $414.50

Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 414.50 ($5.42) and last traded at GBX 414.50 ($5.42), with a volume of 600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 399.50 ($5.22).

The firm has a market capitalization of £890.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 381.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 331.92.

Dalata Hotel Group Company Profile (LON:DAL)

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants and bars; Club Vitae health and fitness clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets in hotels.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Dalata Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalata Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.