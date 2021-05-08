Daily Mail and General Trust (LON:DMGT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $801.37

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 801.37 ($10.47) and traded as high as GBX 913 ($11.93). Daily Mail and General Trust shares last traded at GBX 908 ($11.86), with a volume of 185,541 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Daily Mail and General Trust from GBX 775 ($10.13) to GBX 955 ($12.48) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,240 ($16.20) target price on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Daily Mail and General Trust from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 966.60 ($12.63).

The firm has a market cap of £1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 886.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 801.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

