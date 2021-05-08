DA Davidson Weighs in on Dropbox, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DBX)

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Dropbox in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst R. Rigby anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Dropbox’s FY2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $24.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.17. Dropbox has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $28.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.00, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $227,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $36,517.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,290. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dropbox by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,416,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,652,000 after buying an additional 550,202 shares during the period. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,453,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,785,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 10.8% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 379,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,114,000 after purchasing an additional 36,924 shares in the last quarter. 62.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

