DA Davidson Trims IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Target Price to $275.00

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.60 EPS.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IPGP. Benchmark raised shares of IPG Photonics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $224.77.
Shares of NASDAQ IPGP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $197.30. 334,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 8.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.04 and its 200 day moving average is $218.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.15 and a beta of 1.48. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $139.70 and a one year high of $262.55.
In related news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total transaction of $661,343.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,304,137.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $356,024.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,233.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,888. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth about $351,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.
IPG Photonics Company Profile
IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
Further Reading: What is a Tariff?
Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.