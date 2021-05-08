DA Davidson Trims IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Target Price to $275.00

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IPGP. Benchmark raised shares of IPG Photonics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $224.77.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $197.30. 334,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 8.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.04 and its 200 day moving average is $218.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.15 and a beta of 1.48. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $139.70 and a one year high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total transaction of $661,343.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,304,137.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $356,024.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,233.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,888. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth about $351,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

