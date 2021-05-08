DA Davidson Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $1,000.00 price objective for the company.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares stock traded up $14.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $857.31. The stock had a trading volume of 41,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,704. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $847.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $679.07. First Citizens BancShares has a twelve month low of $303.18 and a twelve month high of $901.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.17.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $14.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.94 by $2.59. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 12.08%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $735.00 per share, with a total value of $330,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,979,705. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding bought 330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $735.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,550.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 148,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,478,985. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 958 shares of company stock worth $722,462. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 2.4% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 13.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.