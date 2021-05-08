DA Davidson Analysts Give ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) a $3.75 Price Target

DA Davidson set a $3.75 price objective on ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ON Semiconductor from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,580,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,070,731. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.36. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.11. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $44.59.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $2,798,245.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,583.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $39,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,257,856.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,413 shares of company stock worth $4,803,608. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 187.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 11,364 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,927,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,579,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,727,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 69.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.