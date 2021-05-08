Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $116,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Robert I. Blum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 30th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $129,350.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $117,800.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $125,950.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $97,450.00.

On Friday, February 26th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $96,650.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $119,400.00.

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $24.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day moving average is $20.69. The company has a current ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $30.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 3,065.14% and a negative net margin of 209.88%. On average, analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CYTK. Zacks Investment Research raised Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

