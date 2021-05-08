CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Cut to $160.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.08% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities cut CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.71.
NASDAQ CYBR opened at $120.23 on Thursday. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $92.61 and a 12 month high of $169.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,717.82 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CyberArk Software Company Profile
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
