CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Cut to $160.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.08% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities cut CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.71.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $120.23 on Thursday. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $92.61 and a 12 month high of $169.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,717.82 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.