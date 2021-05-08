CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.39-0.64 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $484-496 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $492.30 million.CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.390-0.640 EPS.

Shares of CYBR opened at $120.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1,717.82 and a beta of 1.37. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $92.61 and a one year high of $169.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.39.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CYBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.71.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

