Cwm LLC Sells 58,280 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 47.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,603 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 58,280 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on F. Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price target on Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.66.

NYSE:F opened at $11.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.49.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

