Cwm LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 453.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 309.8% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 287.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period.

Shares of IJK opened at $81.51 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $83.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.30.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

