Cwm LLC Purchases 302 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,527,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,731,000.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $122.51 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $122.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.88.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

