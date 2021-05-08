Cwm LLC Has $566,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $372.50 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $238.58 and a 1 year high of $388.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.75.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

