Cwm LLC Acquires 7,675 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 7,675 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Savior LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

